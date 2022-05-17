'Be the artist - develop the artist': Hawke's Bay music mentorship launched

Lila Crichton lead an interactive vocal warm-up with local leaders at the Old Church on Tuesday. Photo Warren Buckland.

The Prima Volta Charitable Trust (PVCT) has appointed its first two mentors.

Following the announcement of major funding for a mentorship scheme to inspire the next generation of young singers, Project Prima Volta (PPV) graduates Lila Crichton and Katherine Winitana - who completed tertiary studies in vocal performance - will strive to "be the artist and develop the young artist".

Lila is a graduate of Te Kōki the NZ School of Music at Victoria University and also a member of singing ensemble Tokowhā, which is midway through a national tour presented by Chamber Music NZ.

Katherine is a graduate of Massey and Waikato universities, and is also a Dame Malvina Major Studio Artist with NZ Opera. She was recently announced as a semi-finalist in the prestigious Lexus Song Quest.

The scheme supports aspiring opera singers, providing training, development and part-time employment.

The mentors are both passionate about the potential of singing to demonstrate the importance of knowing and using your voice, in music and in everyday life.

The trust will work with lead school Te Whai Hiringa Peterhead in Flaxmere to

co-design and deliver the programme.

Kim Waldock (centre) will assist PPV graduates and music mentors Katherine Winitana (left) and Lila Chrichton. Photo Warren Buckland.

Deputy principal Tineka Tuala-Fata said: "Our ākonga deserve every chance to find their own voices and create their own paths. We know that learning about and experiencing opera first-hand with inspiring tuakana can set off a lifetime passion for music, and lead to enrichment, growth and success."

Co-founders of the trust Anna Pierard and Sarah Walmsley were eager to demonstrate immediate value for the investment made by local and central governments.

Meanwhile, funders, supporters and local council representatives attended an event at the Old Church today to hear further context for PVCTs decision to pursue the mentor programme.

Lila leads an interactive vocal warm-up and asks audience members to experience first-hand how positive exploring the voice can be.

He presented among a panel of speakers who advocated for the value that creativity can bring to a community.

Walmsley shared the return on social investment that PPV creates, bringing $2.45 of benefit for every dollar invested to areas including health, income and consumption and jobs and earning.

PVCT has also engaged internationally renowned arts and education consultant Kim Waldock to assist in developing a training and development course for the mentors, as well as advise on an engaging content platform for use with schools.

Waldock consults for several top-tier arts organisations such as Opera Australia, Opera Europa, Opera North, Arts Council of England, the Griffin Schools Trust, and was previously head of national programmes for the Royal Opera House in London, where she delivered inspiring educational activities like 'Opera in a day' with schools across the UK.

"This unique approach to singing outreach is demonstrating and realising an extraordinary vision to build the whole musician," Waldock said.

"It goes beyond singing, exploring the whole person, nurturing the confidence and skills to become extraordinary community leaders, inspiration for the next generation, and bloody good singers!"