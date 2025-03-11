“That’s why it is so important for people to vote. There’s a race in front of us and may the best man win.”

Hokianga, a Hawke’s Bay Regional Councillor for the Māui ki te Tonga Māori Constituency, said now that he had three years of governance under his belt he felt “ready”.

“I have lots of support and encouragement from supporters.”

Hokianga was born and raised in Kahungunu. He says his father’s marae of Rongomaraeroa in Porangahau, Kahuranaki in Te Hauke, and his mother’s marae Mangaroa in Bridge Pā have all played a significant role in shaping his leadership pathway.

“Politically, I believe that regardless of who holds political office, the Government of the day needs to work with Ngāti Kahungunu.

“My priority is getting outcomes for Ngāti Kahungunu Whānui [the whole tribe] and anything I do will be about working towards the Ngāti Kahungunu agenda that is informed, supported and driven by the people.

“I’m excited that I could lead the reset and visioning for the future and will continue to work hard connecting with whānau to help shape that vision that will steer Ngāti Kahungunu for the next 100 years.”

Barber said it had been a challenging first term.

“We have faced some major challenges including commercial investment and a cyclone that impacted Māori communities and marae.

“We have also had to deal with a difficult Government coalition.

“But despite all that we have worked through it and moved forward. That is encouraging and is one of the reasons I am standing again.

“We are in a much stronger economic position, and I want to focus on social housing, employment, environmental issues, te reo Māori and education for our iwi.

“I’m looking forward to being chair for the next term.”

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated (NKII) board elections take place every three years. Nine elections are held simultaneously for 10 positions on the board, including the election of six taiwhenua/rohe representatives, two taurahere representatives (from the new northern and southern districts), one kaumātua representative and one chairman position.

All participants, whether candidates, nominators or voters, must be registered to participate in the election. All registered participants must be Nga Uri a Kahungunu – descendants of Kahungunu and 18 or over at the time of the election, which is April 24, 2025.

Voting papers will be posted to all registered iwi members who are eligible to vote on March 24.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.