The Wedds live across the road from the Top 10 Holiday Park, near where the highway bends, which means if they are turning right on to the road they are unable to see a vehicle or truck until it’s about 100m away from them.

Craig said at 8am, from Monday to Saturday, the highway turned to traffic chaos with commuters, school buses, sports players and logging trucks travelling through the area at 70km/h.

During that time, it typically takes them eight to 10 minutes to get out of their cul-de-sac, he said.

“With the amount of vehicles and the speed they’re travelling and the amount of people turning into business and houses, it’s just a wonder there haven‘t been more deaths on this part of the road over the years,” he said.

“One hesitation and you’re history. I’d see a near miss at least once a week.”

According to data from NZTA, there have been 127 crashes on Main North Rd from Hawke’s Bay Airport to SH5, which includes the Bay View 70km/h area, since 2015, with five fatalities.

Craig believes a 50km/h speed limit would give truck drivers time to stop if cars or pedestrians suddenly pulled in front of them.

Janice and Craig Wedd (inset) want the speed limit on Main North Rd, Bay View, dropped from 70km/h to 50km/h.

A NZTA spokesperson said in a statement that safety on state highways is a priority and a non-negotiable, and Main North Rd is included in its register for future consideration as part of speed management work.

“After NZTA has completed the current state highway reversals programme on July 1, 2025, our priority will be on implementing variable speed limits outside of schools located alongside state highways, as the rule requires these to be in place by July 1, 2026,” the spokesperson said.

“At the same time, we will start to look at future speed reviews, with a focus on state highway project-related speed management proposals, including some intersection speed zones.”

The spokesperson said road-controlling authorities, including NZTA, need to prepare and publish cost-benefit disclosure statements, consider technical safety analysis and meet new consultation requirements that include consulting for six weeks with local iwi, councils, local road users, including freight, and communities.

All future speed reviews will also be subject to funding prioritisation.

Jack Riddell is a multimedia journalist with Hawke’s Bay Today and spent the last 15 years working in radio and media in Auckland, London, Berlin and Napier.