Hastings school Lindisfarne College got the national secondary schools first elevens football tournament off to a great start with a hat-trick to forward player Ollie Davies in the school's first of two games on the opening day at Park Island, Napier.
Having been through a qualifying series reach the 32-team tournament for the first time, Lindisfarne opened the Monday session with a 3-0 win over Rongotai College, Wellington
The only other Hawke's Bay school in the tournament is Napier Boys' High School which opened with a 2-4 loss to Wellington College.
They were also two Hawke's Bay hockey teams among the 32-team Federation Cup and Marie Fry Trophy national secondary schools tournament, based at the all-weather, artificial turfs at Park Island but with games being played on artificial turfs at Mitre 10 Regional Sports Park, Hastings.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Napier Girls' High School opened its tournament with a 5-1 win over Tauranga Girls' College, but Iona College, of Havelock North, was beaten 5-1 by Christchurch Girls' High School.
The tournaments are among the dozens of national, island, regional and local events in the nationwide schools tournament week, which includes an eight-team boys' schools under-15 rugby tournament will be start at Lindisfarne College, Hastings, on Wednesday, with each side playing four games, with the title decided in a match on Saturday between the winners of the two pools.