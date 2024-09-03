Bay Cities Symphonic co-conductor James Bevin says players have really been enjoying the current repertoire, which features the band's new train whistle.

Bay Cities’ Symphonic is ready to take listeners on a transcontinental train ride of a musical adventure with its next concert, from a Scottish highland to a windswept Alaskan coast.

On Sunday, September 8, the Hastings Music Society will host its annual musical showcase at St Matthew’s Church in Hastings, featuring the Bay Cities’ Symphonic Band.

This year’s programme expands on the group’s successful concerts last year and is inspired by Robert Buckley’s symphony Portraits of the North.

Featuring the symphony’s third movement Iditarod, the audience can look forward to an exhilarating musical dog sled race through the jagged mountain ranges, dense forests and windswept coastlines of Alaska.

The band will also be performing two of their more complex works from the recent New Zealand Concert Band Festival in Hamilton, including the white-water rafting adventures of Rogue River by Ralph Ford and the galactic Orbital by Adrian Sims.