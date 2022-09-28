L-R Chris Pike on Bass Clarinet and Co-Conductor James Bevin on Alto Saxophone. photo / supplied

On October 9, the Bay Cities' Symphonic Band and Hastings Music Society will be performing at St Matthew's Church debuting their concert "Simply Nature."

The concert will feature nature's variety and beauty, and co-conductor James Bevin explained the band is excited about their performance.

"We played at the recent Hawke's Bay Festival of the Bands, and we were thrilled to receive a Silver Award," Bevin said.

A highlight of the concert will be "Forest Sketches" by David Woodcock.

This music from Forest Sketches represents the spirit of three New Zealand birds, the piwakawaka fantail, the kakapo and the kiwi.

"The second movement is more reflective and haunting," the co-conductor said.

"It speaks of the challenges faced by kakapo and features Chris Pike on bass clarinet and Tamaki Shimaoka on alto saxophone," he said.

As part of the concert, the Band's Youth Ensemble will play "Black Forest Overture" and the movie theme "Skyfall".

Saxophone player Tamaki Shimaoka will also perform a gorgeous solo arrangement of 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow.

"Simply Nature" is on at St Matthew's Church, Hastings, Sunday, October 9, starting at 2 pm, and costs $5 to attend.

The concert is a great opportunity to enjoy the exuberance and energy of live band music.

Bevin said, "It's a fantastic concert, with lots of variety," says James.

"Come along and enjoy an hour of fabulous soundscape."