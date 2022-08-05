Taylor Hawks fans are expecting an absolute cracker against the Rams on Saturday afternoon. Photo / NZME

There are multiple National Basketball League playoff scenarios that could play out over the final round of the regular season but for the Taylor Hawks the equation is simple – win and you're in.

The Hawks are one win ahead (9-8) of Saturday afternoon's opposition, the Canterbury Rams, through 17 round-robin games. Whichever team triumph at Pettigrew Green Arena will advance to next week's Final 6 series.

Beating the Rams would see Hawke's Bay finish fourth, fifth or sixth on the ladder, depending on other results.

A loss by just one or two points could also see the Hawks sneak into sixth place provided both Otago and Wellington win their final games.

"It should be an absolute cracker," coach Mick Downer said.

Hawke's Bay defeated Canterbury, Downer's previous team, 73-71 in Christchurch back in May.

There have been ups and downs since then but the Hawks enter Saturday off the back of a convincing 106-69 win against Manawatū in their previous outing.

Downer said the Hawks played long periods of good basketball against an admittedly undermanned Jets team missing two imports and already out of playoffs contention.

"It was a good confidence builder for sure, to go into a pretty big game with a win, a solid win, everyone contributed," he said.

It was also only Hawke's Bay's third win in eight home games, and first since June 18.

Point guard Derone Raukawa was held back as a precaution because of a calf niggle, but otherwise Downer had his full squad to call on for the first time this season.

Jack Salt's return to play coincided with Jordan Hunt being away with the Tall Blacks so last Sunday saw the four bigs; Salt, Hunt, Tajuan Agee and Quintin Bailey, play their first game all together.

Downer said having such a stacked frontcourt brought both opportunities and headaches in figuring out playing time for everyone.

"It's definitely a good problem to have," he said.

Hawke's Bay will need all four of them to limit the offensive rebounding prowess of the Rams, one of Canterbury's key strengths along with forcing turnovers.

Controlling the glass and taking care of the basketball, which have both been issues for the Hawks this season, will go a long way towards a win and Hawke's Bay's fourth straight playoff berth.

Tipoff is at 3pm.