Hawks veteran guard Jarrod Kenny says the team's destiny is still in their own hands. Photo / NZME

Hawks veteran guard Jarrod Kenny says the team's destiny is still in their own hands. Photo / NZME

The Taylor Hawks would rather be battling for position at the top of the National Basketball League ladder but veteran guard Jarrod Kenny said having clarity around their playoff chances is helpful.

With two games remaining in the regular season, both home at Pettigrew Green Arena, the Hawks can lock up a place in the Final 6 series by winning out.

Kenny said the season has not gone how Hawke's Bay wanted so far, but the team are in a good place mentally and their destiny is still in their own hands.

"We've just gotta do what we have to do, follow the processes and the outcome will take care of itself," he said.

"Everyone's a little bit on edge, everyone is well aware of our circumstances and what it takes to for us to make the Final 6 now. I think we're all locked in, we're ready and we're excited for these last two games."

As of Friday afternoon the Hawks are 6th on the table with eight wins and eight losses; one of five teams fighting for the last three places in the finals series in Auckland from August 10-13.

Hawke's Bay's initial goal for the season of a top two placing and the first round bye that comes with it is out of reach but Kenny said there is no point in dwelling on that.

"We know what we need to do, and everyone is in the best spirits possible to try and achieve that," he said.

"It couldn't be any easier for us to take care of business," the 36-year-old said of playing their last two games at home.

The Hawks were undefeated at Pettigrew Green Arena in 2021 but this year have lost five out of seven home games.

"It's disappointing because we're getting such good crowds, the fan engagement is awesome, the support is there," Kenny said.

"It hurts even more when you lose at home in front of your fans that turn up every week and come out and pay money to see you."

This year is the former Tall Black's 12th in Hawke's Bay and despite the mixed results he thinks the roster is more talented than ever before.

"We've got 10 guys that can legitimately play minutes," Kenny said.

"It's almost like we as players are struggling to put it all together on the court and find out what works best for us."

The point guard said everyone knows their role on the team, however they haven't quite found how to have everyone play to their strengths within the system.

"We've got so many guys who can contribute that it's tough at times," Kenny said.

"If we had an 82-game season I think we'd be fine, but as it is only 18 games you've got to get it together quick."

Kenny thinks that depth will help his team should they make the playoffs where the Hawks would play three games in four days if they were to make their third straight grand final appearance.

But he knows they have to take care of business to get there first, starting against the Manawatū Jets on Sunday at 5pm.