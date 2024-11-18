“We have had absolutely no problems in the past [with break-ins] and basically we came into work on Saturday morning to find the doors had been broken and the gate had been smashed,” West said.

“Lots of things had been thrown around and a mess made and the till draw was taken with lots of cash in it.”

West said a few other things were also taken but the till, with an undisclosed amount of cash, was the most valuable item stolen as it had “all our Friday night’s takings”.

West said it was unclear how many offenders were involved, and they were working with another business to release CCTV to police.

“We are fully fenced. We basically have a six-foot fence around us.”

Bareknuckle BBQ co-owner Vanessa West at the establishment in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

West said it was not easy running a family business, and she was working a second job as a teacher to help cover the cost of running the business and to support her family. She said it was “horrific” having to deal with something like this.

“For someone to do that you are like ‘what the heck?’”

However, she said the support from customers and the community had been heartening for her and her husband, who have run Bareknuckle BBQ for almost three years.

“The comments and support have been super overwhelming. Lots of comments and lots of messages.

“It shows that our community spirit, even though these things do still happen, that comes with it is awesome.”

West said it appeared the offender, or offenders, must have jumped the fence on the boundary of the property before breaking through their gate (which is part of a separate fence).

Police were at the premises on Saturday to investigate the burglary. A police spokesman said, as at Monday morning, that “inquiries are ongoing”.

A neighbouring coffee shop which was also reportedly targeted has been contacted for comment.

If you have information that can assist police contact 105 or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.