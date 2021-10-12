Banking on sale to new owner of Dannevirke building

The building as it stands today. The top parts were removed some years ago to prevent them falling on people in the event of an earthquake. Photo / Leanne Warr

The building as it stands today. The top parts were removed some years ago to prevent them falling on people in the event of an earthquake. Photo / Leanne Warr

It's a case of "if these walls could talk" the former premises of the Dannevirke branch of the Bank of New Zealand would probably have a few tales to tell.

The 106-year-old building, which was declared an historic building in 1989, is looking for a new owner.

Agent Chris Berkahn said the current owner was looking for a change.

There had been considerable interest but a buyer has yet to sign on the dotted line.

That could be partly due to Covid, Berkahn said.

He said the new owner could be someone with an interest in historic buildings but any plans for renovations would still have to be discussed with Historic Places Trust.

"The person that's buying that building isn't buying it to change it," he said. "It's such a beautiful vintage piece of architecture. You'd be mad to send it backwards in time. It's going to be there forever."

The bank was built in 1915, designed by Joshua Charlesworth, who was responsible for the design of 17 banks throughout New Zealand as well as the Wellington Town Hall and Te Aro Post Office, among others.

Early days of the BNZ building. Photo / Supplied

The original Dannevirke branch was set up in 1887 and was the sixth branch of the bank in the country.

The original premises were closed in favour of the new branch, after it was decided the premises weren't adequate.

The Bank of New Zealand remained in the premises on 114 High St until they moved to 17 High St, which is probably around 2015.

The description from Heritage New Zealand said the building was "designed in a classical style typical of New Zealand bank buildings of the period."

Berkahn said the building was basically in the same configuration it was originally built.

"It's quite neat. There's that big huge open space. The main vault is still there and working. The offices are still there. The zinc ceilings and all of the original features architecturally are still there."

The building had also been through two massive earthquakes.

Dannevirke was on the fringes of the 7.8 Napier earthquake in 1931, then in 1990, two earthquakes, both just over 6 on the Richter Scale, hit within the space of three months.

The property is for sale by negotiation with Professionals Dannevirke.