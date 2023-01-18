Bams Boxing wraps up memorable year

Team Bams (from left): Tony Mansill (coach), Connor Anderson, Weller Hauraki, Adam Jones (coach), Maya Lilo-Maru, Tim Treacy, Kaea Boyd, and Waka Petera.

It has been a big end to the year for Team Bams in 2022. We had been approached by Snapback Boxing in Palmerston North to enter some members into their Tamaraki Toa Charity Fight Night on December 3.

The event was to raise funds for youth suicide prevention. We entered five representatives and received five matchups back that we were happy to take – for Waka Petera, Maya Lilo-Maru, Kaea Boyd, Tim Treacy, and Weller Hauraki.

We only had a short and sharp training camp of around five to six weeks, but our boxers put in a massive effort and pushed each other, and a big thanks must go to all the sparring partners that gave them an extra boost!

Weigh-in night was on December 2, and Team Bams headed over to meet their opponents for the first time, squaring off after they recorded their weights. All went well, and we followed it up with a team dinner at the Cosy Club.

December 3 was the big fight night in Palmerston North at the Awapuni Racing Centre. It was a very successful night for Team Bams, winning three out of the five bouts, with the other two very close, going to split decisions.

It was also an awesome night because half of the crowd consisted of Dannevirke supporters - they booked out half the tables!

Connor Anderson, in front of a legend he hopes to match.

To top off the year, we had been notified by Boxing NZ that Connor Anderson had been selected in the NZ Youth Development Squad. He earned the spot in the squad by being a two-time NZ and Golden Gloves Champion, as well as having claimed various other regional titles.

It will be a busy year ahead for him now, as he will be travelling around the country attending weekend training camps.

The next one is in Auckland from February 10 to 12, followed by a boxing tournament in Auckland on February 17 to box off for the upcoming Youth Oceania Championships in Samoa from April 17 to 23.

There will also be some opportunities to fight in Australia this year, all going well! These are huge for Connor when it comes to furthering his boxing career.

We will be updating and renewing our sponsors’ boards in the club this month as well, and we are looking at some fundraising ideas to help out with Connor’s travel and fees.

The big goal ahead is for Connor to make his way to the Commonwealth Games in 2026 - following in his grandfather Colin and uncle Nigel Anderson’s footsteps.