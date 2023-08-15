Balloons bobbed in the sunshine on Tuesday morning, awaiting release.

Balloons lined the Tukituki Bridge on the way out of Waipukurau on Tuesday, to mark the passing of a young child who died in an incident involving a vehicle at a residential property on Mount Herbert Rd last Friday morning.

The balloons were placed in the early dawn by friends and family, who asked that the public “keep them safe” until they were released as the pre-schooler was taken across the bridge on her “last ride.”

Flowers and more balloons had been added by lunchtime, as more mourners paid their respects to the child who was described “sassy, mischief, cheeky, loving”.

Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Alex Walker says the community will be doing everything it can to support the family and those involved.