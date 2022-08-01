Olivia Ellis is raising money for the Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter.

Ballin' for a cause 3.0

In less than two weeks Olivia will be hosting her third charity ball. Last year's event was held at Terrace View Winery, Maraekakaho, and raised $8000 for the Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter. This year's venue will be at Hygge Café Clifton Bay and will feature local band Naked Gun, who supported the ball last year.

Ticketshave sold out in the space of two days, leaving a large waitlist. Again, all the money raised will be donated to the Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter to be used to fund life-saving missions.

Olivia's first ball was held in 2018 at The Cuban in Christchurch, where $7200 was donated to the Canterbury Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

"I started organising the charity balls as I wanted to be able to give back to this crucial service. The rescue helicopters are extremely close to my family's heart after I sadly lost my brother, George, in an accident in 2014 at the age of 22. We are extremely thankful for the team that transported him between hospitals, so that he was able to have the best care possible. My goal with subsequent balls has been to raise the cost of a mission, knowing that the money raised has gone towards helping save at least one life."

Olivia says throughout this process she has realised that charities like the Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter could not continue without support from the local community. The Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter Trust must raise around $1.3 million every year to keep their life-saving services free of charge and available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to everyone in the community

"After organising a ball or two, I soon realised that running events like these aren't as hard as you think. I want to encourage other people to run a fun event and help raise funds for a local charity that is close to their hearts. Just go for it.

"I want to thank everyone I've worked with on this event and the two previous events. A good event is made great by the people who support it, and I am really looking forward to this year's ball."