The increased number of services was a reminder for motorists, cyclists, pedestrians and farmers to be more cautious around the rail line between Wairoa and Napier's port.
"Going from running trains two days a week to at least five means that the line will be busier," Moyle said.
"People travelling in the area need to take special care around level crossings, and anyone crossing the tracks should approach them as if a train may be coming – at any time and from either direction.
"People should always look both ways for trains when approaching a level crossing. Trains always have right of way."
It is illegal to walk along or across railway tracks - the only safe place for pedestrians to cross tracks is at a level crossing.
KiwiRail will be running an advertising campaign in the Napier-Wairoa area to raise train-safety awareness.
Trains are scheduled to travel from Napier to Wairoa every weekday morning, returning to Napier around midday, but timetables can change without notice.
The Government invested $6.2 million to reopen the weather-damaged Napier to Wairoa rail line, with log trains running at weekends since late 2019.
Log trains services were halted last year due to Covid-19 but resumed running on the line in November, running every Saturday and Sunday with two return services each week