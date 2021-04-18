Back in business: Napier City Rovers put seven past Petone

Napier City Rovers' Kailan Gould and Zac Madsen celebrating at Bluewater Stadium. Photo / Ian Cooper

Napier City Rovers forward Kailan Gould netted four times as Rovers continued their strong start to the Central League season with a 7-0 win against Petone.

Rovers sit in third place in the table after the trouncing at Bluewater Stadium on Sunday, bouncing back from a heavy defeat last weekend.

Gould opened the scoring for the home side in 21st minute, before Josh Stevenson doubled their lead before half time.

Zac Madsen and Liam Schofield were involved in the build-up to Rovers third of the afternoon, before Stevenson slotted home his second.

Gould also doubled his tally in the 57th minute, before completing his hat trick 15 minutes later.

Napier City Rovers captain Jim Hoyle battling against Petone's Sefa Mamea-Hind. Photo / Ian Cooper

Cameron Emerson took advantage of an error by Petone goalkeeper Ethan Claridge to make it 6-0, before Gould wrapped up the hammering and netted his fourth of the day.

The 23-year-old said the resounding victory was what the squad needed after a 5-0 defeat to Wairarapa United last weekend.

"We have a young squad that needs to learn how to react when we go one or two goals down," he said. "It will come, but we just need to keep working hard.

"Scoring four goals was great, but my goals for the team is simple – to win the league and nothing else."

Gould, formerly of Hawke's Bay United, said winning is a must for him in Napier.

"Everyone knows me and how much it hurts me to lose – even in training," he said.

"But now we forget about this week and move on to next week."

Napier City Rovers face Wellington Olympic at Wakefield Park at 2.30pm on Saturday.