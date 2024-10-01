However, with recent renovations to rebrand the luxury lifestyle essentials store, Meech decided it was time to find Dan a new home by running an auction on Trade Me.

She planned to donate the money raised to the Starship Children’s Hospital, a cause close to her heart and one that significantly helped her family.

Her son at the age of 14 required emergency brain surgery and spent a week in Starship.

“The care, the expertise is just phenomenal - they are unbelievable.”

She said her son, now aged 22, was well and she put that down to the care given to him and their family during their time at Starship.

“They take care of the parents as well as they take care of the children.”

Meech felt excited to return the favour and said she would like to see Dan sold for $10,000 but any bid above $1000 that was currently on the unicorn would be appreciated.

She described him as a work of art and believed he could fetch top dollar if bidders were feeling generous.

“I’m hoping someone is going to put their hand up for Starship and spend the money.”

Meech hoped Dan would go to another business to be enjoyed by the public, but was not too worried about where he would end up.

As of Tuesday at 11.50am one bid for $1000 had been placed on Dan. The auction closes on Saturday, October 5 at 3.54pm.

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.