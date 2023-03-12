Awatoto gets dedicated council response team amid contamination concerns

A road in Awatoto, showing some of the devastation that occurred as a result of flooding. Photo / Ian Cooper

A road in Awatoto, showing some of the devastation that occurred as a result of flooding. Photo / Ian Cooper

Napier City Council has dedicated a team of staff to focus on the needs of Awatoto residents, as many anxiously await further testing to confirm their land has not been contaminated by chemicals washed in during the flood.

The council said last week the industrial area of Awatoto had “high levels of contamination in silt and remaining floodwaters”, including traces of acids, caustic agents, significant biological hazards, high ammonia pockets, hydrocarbons, sulfuric dioxide, insecticides, pesticides and other hazards.

A cordon was in place around the industrial area, which contains at least 20 businesses, many of regional significance.

In the days following the cyclone, there was also a brief community evacuation of Awatoto’s residential area, with a cordon put in place because of fears of contamination.

The residential area has now been deemed at ‘low risk’ of contamination.

But those who live there have expressed frustration at the length of time it has taken to get solid information about the extent of the spread of toxins, power outages and other issues in the community.

Unison says it has been conducting risk assessments in preparation for inspecting, cleaning and repairing its Awatoto substation.

Some parts of Awatoto had power restored over the weekend. Unison said on Friday it hoped power could be restored to more residents in northern Awatoto early in the week.

On Thursday night, residents were invited to a meeting at the Napier War Memorial Centre, which was attended by Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise, a council scientist, a Civil Defence spokesperson and other council representatives.

A Unison representative was also in attendance, as well as members of the police, because residents had noted concerns about looting.

Residents expressed frustration that not all residential properties had been sampled as part of testing, and that a complete list of the results had yet to be provided.

They also criticised slow initial responses from the council and health authorities, as well as the staggered communication of information.

Morgan Peters (left) and her friends walk through flood-ravaged Awatoto in PPE gear. Photo / Warren Buckland

One local resident spoke of feeling ill after cleaning up around her property.

“I acknowledge the frustration that there has been around information over the last few weeks,” Wise said.

“Our staff have been doing their best to get that information out to you as fast as we possibly can.”

The council scientist told residents that a sampling regime had been completed, with results expected back early this week.

She also said that they had managed to source a special sensor “to get immediate heavy metal contamination results in the sediment”.

Wise said if people were concerned and had nowhere to live, the council could help provide alternative accommodation options.

She also said that there would be “a full Civil Defence response review and a number of reviews at different levels”.

Council director of services Lance Titter said collection of potentially toxic rubbish would “start with Eriksen Rd and work up street by street.”

Russell Bond, executive director of infrastructure at Napier City Council, told Hawke’s Bay Today the Emergency Operations Centre set up for the cyclone had now been stood down and the council had assumed control as the lead agency in Awatoto.

“We’ve set up a dedicated response team to look after the situation there and make sure we are doing everything we can to help residents and businesses navigate a way through recovery,” he said.

The team includes experts in planning, environmental solutions and infrastructure, including specialists in roading and water services.

“We are working together with industry in the area and with residents to get through what is a complex situation.”

Dr Bridget Wilson, medical officer of health for Te Whatu Ora Hawke’s Bay, said officials were notified of a single case of gastroenteritis in Awatoto on Friday, March 3 following Napier City Council’s welfare assessments, which were followed up the same day.

On Friday, March 10, Napier City Council told the organisation that a number of residents had health concerns.

“In response to this, we are working with Napier City Council to provide updated information to residents, which will include how to report symptoms they may be concerned about directly to Te Whatu Ora public health service.”

Wilson said Te Whatu Ora provided the council with a preliminary assessment about the health risk to the residential areas of Awatoto, based on the floodwater and silt sampling that the council had undertaken to date.

“The assessment showed that levels of chemical contamination within silt were at or below the relevant New Zealand soil standards.

“Overall, this means that the public health risks from exposure to potential chemical contamination of the land are likely to be low for those living in, or assisting [in cleaning up], the small residential block at the northern end of Awatoto.

“However, there remains a significant risk of faecal contamination of remaining floodwaters and silt.

“As Te Whatu Ora is advising people in all flood-affected areas to treat all silt as if it is sewage-contaminated, our public health advice for Awatoto residents remains the same as for everyone in flood-affected areas.”

Current public health advice is for people to wash their hands regularly, ensure food and water is safe to consume, wear PPE and closed footwear, cover wounds and dampen dust surfaces.

Wilson said if people feel unwell after coming into contact with floodwater, mud or silt, they should contact their family doctor or general practitioner, or phone Healthline on 0800 611 116.