“More rubbish bins all the way along could [solve] the problem.”
A Napier City Council spokesperson said staff do regular inspections along the beach frontage.
“Due to resourcing it can be a few days before they get to each site they service.”
Council said clean-ups organised by community groups are the solution to keep spaces welcoming and accessible.
Howie is one of the administrators of the Te Awanga, Hawke’s Bay Surfcasting Facebook group, a fishing community with more than 4000 members, where conversations expressing frustration about the waste left behind is a recurring topic.
Comments such as “take your rubbish with you”, “not hard to put it in a bag and take home”, and “leave your footprints only”, feature among videos and photos of trash-strewn coastlines.
While Te Awanga also has a litter issue, it appears less severe.
Local Allan Chambers, who walks his dog in the region daily, said usually it is not “too bad”, but it can be dirty after weekends as the rubbish tins fill.
“Sometimes you see a stack of rubbish beside the rubbish tins, and that might get disturbed with the wind,” he said.
Hastings District Council said local beaches are not directly maintained by council contractors.