Los Muertos by Richard Wood.

Between Worlds is the latest exhibition by acclaimed photographer Richard Wood, now showing at Boyd-Dunlop Gallery, 4 Hastings St, Napier.

It will put on show newly released photographs by Richard, who has been awarded the title of grand master photographer by NZIPP (New Zealand Institute of Professional Photography).

Richard has a huge following for his creative works particularly in the US, where in 2020 he was awarded the prestigious WPPI creative grand award in Las Vegas.

Richard uses photography as a foundation to create characters and worlds derived from a deep exploration into the artist's mind. His works are often full of direct narrative yet also allegory.

As you stand in front of the art, you stand at the window to Richard's imagination. You witness something that doesn't exist, but does. You stand Between Worlds.

The addition of augmented reality allows Richard to push his creations even closer to the virtual reality that exists in the created environments in the artist's mind.

The Details:

What: Between Worlds - photography in augmented reality

Where: Boyd-Dunlop Gallery, 4 Hastings St, Napier

When: until Sunday, April 10

What: Evening with the artist

When: Friday, April 1, 5-7pm