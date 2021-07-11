Aunty's Garden: Natural sweetness from the garden

Aunty's delicious Persimmon Crumble. Photo / Supplied

Aunty's Garden

We're fortunate to have bees and a persimmon tree at Aunty's Garden.

From the bees of course comes honey and the persimmons a rare quality of taste in this bright orange fruit, so sweet in contrast between the two.

I've stood and watched as the bees do their work buzzing back and forth endlessly, foraging from one flower to another gathering whatever these little bees gather. They go back and forth tireless in the sojourn of making honey.

I bought the persimmon tree about four years ago and this year it was full of fruit, even though the tree is not fully grown. How fortunate we are to experience the sweetness of life here in Hawke's Bay, unlimited fruit of most kinds, vegetables so fresh and nutritious, especially at Aunty's Garden.

Lately we've been enjoying mixes of kale, bok choy, puha, rocket, young spinach and young silverbeet, beetroot leaves, brussel sprout and shoots of cabbage in broth, salads and soups.

For this edition our recipe is Persimmon Crumble.

Recipe

6 persimmons

3-5 mandarin or tangelos or both mixed

1 lime

250g butter

1 ½ to 2 cups of self-raising flour

Pinch of salt

Method

Slice and peel persimmons, bring to the boil (not too long) and put aside.

Break tangelos and mandarins into segments.

Make the crumble by rubbing butter and flour together (to your liking).

No sugar needed.

Spread the cooked persimmons into a shallow baking dish.

Spread the raw segments of fruit over the top.

Squeeze the lime over the top.

Sprinkle the crumble over the top (not too thick).

Cook at 180C for about 20 minutes until nicely browned.

Note: Do not add any sugar. The tangelos and mandarins and lime juice are enough to complement the natural sweetness of the persimmons.

This is yummy with a dash of whipped cream and icecream.