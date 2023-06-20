Tamariki at Irongate School create art and performance pieces around the themes of identity, cyclone, bravery and confidence. Photo / Paul Taylor

Identity, cyclone, bravery and confidence are four timely words for Hawke’s Bay, and now they are the basis of a multi-faceted project that’s helping the region’s tamariki navigate a post-Gabrielle world.

The Aumangea Project - headed by Kristyl Neho of Maia Dreams and Conrad Waitoa from Inspire in Education, as well as a team of fellow practitioners and agencies - channels these four themes through artistic expression.

“Aumangea means bravery,” Neho told Hawke’s Bay Today.

This bravery was on display in full force Tuesday morning as the sounds of waiata, instruments and laughter filled a classroom at Irongate School.

The project combines performing and visual arts, personal development techniques, and mātauranga Māori. Students have been attending workshops that will culminate in a performance and showcase of their work at Toitoi in Hastings next week.

Neho, who has spent years working in the confidence building and personal development space, said arts is a great vessel to help inspire confidence and expression.

She said they work hand in hand.

“I always think, let’s put them in a project to utilise the skills they are using in an artistic form to tell their own personal stories.”

Personal development was a key factor within the project. Neho’s experience running the Confident Me programme for 14 years has helped guide this.

“It’s also about knowing that there are tools. I don’t think me and many of my friends were bought up knowing that there were strategies to cope with stress and anxiety.”

Confidence building could come in many forms, and Neho said those who didn’t want to take part in the performance had to opportunity to express themselves through other means.

“A lot of our kids don’t actually want to perform, so we’ve included fine arts as a part of it.”

An exhibition will be on display in conjunction with the show from 11am with works based on the four themes. Sacha Van Den Berg from the Akina Gallery in Hastings has helped facilitate this.

Te Whai Hiringa Peterhead School, Heretaunga Intermediate Te Kura, Irongate School, Omahu School and Havelock North Intermediate have all worked together, championing the collaborative nature of the project.

“All the schools are participating in each other’s pieces as well so it’s a real collaborative effort,” Neho said.

Even rangatahi from past programmes, such as Eru Heke, have come on board to lend their expertise.

“It’s been very inspirational,” said Heke, 16, whose journey started just like the tamariki he helps today.

“Not only am I teaching them, but they’re also teaching me.”

Irongate School currently hosts those from Omahu School, which was devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Omahu School principal Te Kewena White didn’t know about the Aumangea Project but said being at Irongate gave him and his tamariki the opportunity to meet Neho and her team.

He thanked Irongate principal Maurice Rehu for allowing them to have space to learn as well as the chance to be exposed to opportunities.

“These are traumatised students, students who have come out of a lot. To see them moving forward and enjoying their learning is quite rewarding.”

White said it was a fantastic experience for tamariki to gain confidence and give things a go after a challenging time.

“You don’t know unless you give it a go, and here they are giving [performing] a go and enjoying it.”

He even wrote a song about the cyclone that’s set to premiere at the performance and be recorded at a later date.

Maia Dreams has worked with Irongate many times before, and Rehu said having the opportunity to work with Omahu School for this project was beneficial for both schools as they continued to heal and learn.

“The arts are so important, and Kristyl and the team are doing it in a way that enables kids to see themselves as Māori and tangata Pasifika and express themselves, whether it be frustrations or anxiety from what’s happened to them through the cyclone.

“For our kids, it’s through the opportunity to support and embody our values of manaakitanga.”

The Aumangea Project showcase runs for 60 minutes on Tuesday, June 27 at 1pm.

