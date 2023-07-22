Athletics: HB runner smashes 39-year-old NZ steeples record

Geordie Beamish (number 879) in university colours breaking a 5000 metres indoors record in December 2021. PHOTO / JARED LAUTENSLAGER





Havelock North runner Geordie Beamish has rocketed further into 2024 Olympic Games reckoning by breaking a New Zealand and Oceania 3000 metres steeplechase record that had stood for 39 years.

The 26-year-old ran the 8min 13.26sec finishing fifth at the Monaco Diamond League meeting on Friday, lopping almost 0.8 seconds from the previous record of 13min 14.05sec set by Otago runner Peter Renner at Koblenz, German, in August 1984, a fortnight after finishing 11th in the Los Angeles Olympic Games final.

“It feels good to finally get it done,” he said at an interview immediately after the race, possibly his last before running the 5000 metres at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, being held in Budapest, Hungary, on August 19-27.

But he is considering doing a 1500 metres in about two weeks’ time - “if I think I need it”, and preferably driving distance from his current base in Germany.

He was one of four in the first five to post personal bests, including winner Kenyan runner Simon Kiprop Koech’s 8min 4.19sec.

The times stand Koech third and Beamish, who won the New Zealand Under 18 2000m steeplechase title in 2013, at the age of 16, is now ranked No 15 on 2023 World Athletics rankings for the Senior event.

He ran the 5000 metres for New Zealand at last year’s World championships in Oregon, US and didn’t graduate from the heats, but a few weeks later was sixth at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

It’s the fifth New Zealand record for Beamish, son of Simon and Josi Beamish. He attended Havelock North Primary and Hereworth schools and Lindisfarne College in Hawke’s Bay before heading for Whanganui Collegiate and the expert mentorship of former Commonwealth Game Scotland runner Alec McNab.

With all four other sets in the United States, he holds New Zealand indoors records at 3000m and 5000m, and outdoors records at 3000m on the track and 5km on the road.

The winner of the national Junior 1500 metres finals in both 2014 and 2015, his possible 1500m race before the World Championships is also backed by form, having a personal best of 3min 36.53sec run in the US 16 months ago, ranking him No 12 on the New Zealand all-time list, which is headed by the record of 3:29.66 run by Nicholas Willis on the Monaco track in 2015 and now being challenged by rising star Samuel Tanner, who ran 3:31.24 in Poland on July 16.

Beamish, who also ran a personal best mile (1609m) of 3:55.2 in the US in February this year, was among already-qualified athletes named in April in a prospective New Zealand squad of 18 for the World Championships, with representatives and looming international medal prospects in middle-distance running and sprints on the track and jumping and throwing events in the field.

Fellow Hawke’s Bay athlete Georgia Hulls, who has been based at the AUT Millennium Institute, in the East Coast Bays of Auckland’s North Shore, left on Friday for a second World Championships 200 metres bid.

She didn’t get out of the heats last year, but with 2024 Olympics selection will be looking for the big breakthrough, with maybe also a point to prove after running a personal best 22.84sec in Christchurch in February, but finishing second as Canterbury sprinter Rosie Elliott set a new national record of 22.81.

Such a time would probably have been good enough for the now 25-year-old to qualify for the semi-finals last year in Oregon, where she was second in her heat and 23.46sec.

Jamaican Shericka Jackson won the Oregon final in 21.45sec, just 0.11sec outside the World record of 21.34sec run by now-late US idol Florence “Flo Jo” Griffith-Joyner in winning the 1988 Olympic Games gold medal in Seoul.

