She has dedicated almost two-thirds of her life to the village and has never let time slow her down. A passionate dancer and fitness enthusiast, Annie thrives on movement, saying it’s the key to longevity.

Annie (left) waving from the top of a digger beside her coworkers at Atawhai Village in 1999.

She started in the kitchen servery of the village, a role she still holds two days a week, but as a natural ‘helper and proactive person’, she has also assisted in many other roles, including reception, typing, and sewing.

She said she was simply looking for a job that would fit within her children’s school hours, and at the time, her wage was about $2 an hour.

But what was meant to be temporary became a lifetime career. She enjoys her work so much that she often arrives two hours early.

“We’re pretty lucky here, it’s been good with nice people around.”

Having spent most of her life at Atawhai, Annie has watched many changes in the building and has formed deep bonds with staff and residents.

“In the kitchen, we run all day, which suits me because I’m a fast person,” she says.

“I set the trolleys, do the dishes, everything around food.”

When asked cheekily if she sees herself as a future resident at Atawhai, she laughs.

“They probably have got a bed for me here ... but no, I’m going to die on my Zumba floor.

“I’ve still got a lot of living to do.”

Annie has been dancing for 35 years, exploring several styles from bolero to salsa and now does Zumba four times a week, vibra-train, and even when not working, she makes sure to go for a walk.

“Even if it is a cold day, I do it because it’s good for me. I say to myself, ‘get out and go’.”

Her energy is fuelled by the understanding that movement is medicine, as she lives with a spinal deformity from an accident as a toddler.

“If I don’t keep active, I will feel pain. The only time that bothers me is if I sit and do nothing.”

Annie said she now has plenty of time to rest, but on those occasions, she likes to keep her mind busy.

“I love reading and doing my code crackers. You have to keep your brain active as well.”

For her, another way to do that is travelling.

Originally from Scotland, she came to Hawke’s Bay with her parents when she was 14. Her father was a sea captain, and she inherited his love of travelling.

“I’ve been overseas many times.”

Celebrating 50 years

Atawhai Retirement Village is celebrating its 50th anniversary on April 5, where past and present staff, residents, and the wider community will gather to honour its history.

Among the highlights of the event will be a moment for Annie in recognition of her dedication.

“Annie is wonderful. She is fast, determined, and hard-working, and she brings a lot to the team and our residents. It’s a pleasure to have her here,” village manager Deborah Dillon says.

The celebration day will happen on Saturday 5, from 1pm to 4pm, and is open to the public.

Annie Ewart (left) and Atawhai Village manager Deborah Dillon. Photo / Rafaella Melo



