‘At the wrong place at the wrong time’: Family of SH5 crash victim uncertain about promising future

Ryan Catley had a promising future that could likely be ripped away as a result of the tragic accident. Photo / Supplied

Ryan Catley had a promising future that could likely be ripped away as a result of the tragic accident. Photo / Supplied

The father of a Hawke’s Bay teen who remains in hospital after a tragic car accident that killed two on State Highway 5 says he’s uncertain about what battles lay ahead for his son.

Richard Catley’s son Ryan was airlifted to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition after a two-car crash on State Highway 5 at Iwitahi, east of Taupō on May 28.

“They have been trying to wake him but he’s very slow to respond and do things. We’re not quite sure what the future holds for him to be honest,” he told Hawke’s Bay Today.

Catley said Ryan and his friend Louis had gone up to Rotorua to pick up Louis’ new car when the accident occurred.

“They were just in the wrong place at the wrong time,” he said.

Ryan, who is described as having a love for cars and motorsports, was thriving while studying an automotive course at EIT and had a bright future ahead of him.

“While EIT was shut down during the cyclone he went and got himself a job with MPT Concrete and was operating a digger to help clear silt from between trees in the orchards,” Catley said.

During this time, Ryan also volunteered to help an elderly couple clean up their flood damaged homes near Brookfields.

Catley said his son was always a well-liked and respectful young boy, and while school wasn’t for him, he enjoyed his time there.

“The teachers all seemed to love his charm and wit and all the rest of it,” he said.

The most gutting thing, Catley said, was that there was so much in life that Ryan had to look forward to.

“[Ryan] had a plan; he had a future and it’s just such a shame because now we don’t know where that’s going to go.”

Mum Hayley remains at her son’s bedside in Waikato. Richard and Ryan’s younger brothers Nick (15) and Adam (13) travel between Napier and the hospital to visit on the weekends so the family can retain some sense of normality.

“Hayley’s being supermum and doing a great job,” Catley said.

A givealittle page set up for the family had already reached $17385 as of Wednesday. Catley said he and the family were overwhelmed by the support from the Hawke’s Bay community.

“I’m not one to want to take people’s money, I’ll happily provide for my family and sort it out and we’ll make it work.

“It’s been humbling and overwhelming all the support,” Catley said.

“Everyone wants to help or do something to help us.”

While the future of Ryan’s health and knowledge of permanent damage remains uncertain, Catley said the family are taking things day by day and doing what they have to.

“Hopefully the next few days might throw a bit more positive light on things, but we just don’t know really where it’s going to end to be fair and that’s my biggest worry.

“I hate seeing a 17-year-old kid that was perfectly healthy and doing all the right things be suddenly thrown into this, I just think it’s so unfair.”

He said accidents like this were tragic for all involved.

“It’s not just a life or two lives lost, it’s all the impact on everyone.”

* To donate go to HELP Ryan Catley - Givealittle