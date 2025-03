A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of an assault incident in Onekawa at 8.18am on Monday.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of an assault incident in Onekawa at 8.18am on Monday.

One person has been taken to hospital after a serious assault near a Napier high school.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of an “assault incident” in Onekawa at 8.18am on Monday.

A witness said police cars and a St John rapid response vehicle could be seen on school grounds at William Colenso College.

The spokesperson said one person had been taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a serious condition.

A William Coleso College spokesperson declined to comment.