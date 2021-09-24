Arts Focus: Getting ready for the school holidays

Kids get creative at CAN in the school holidays.

CAN general manager Lisa Feyen.

Glen Colechin works on his collection 'The Shape of Water'

by Lisa Feyen

The October school holidays are creeping up on us, and what better way to keep your little ones entertained than booking them into a creative class or two at CAN.

With just one week to go, book in now for some arty action with fun tutor Holi Shannon.

Choose from a whole week of different morning and afternoon activities, including Clay Creations, Graffiti Floor Drawing, Recycled Art Play, Miniature World, Indian Ink Sketching and more.

Book in for just the morning, afternoon session or the whole day. Check out the timetable on the CAN website www.thecan.co.nz. It's easy to book; drop us an email at bookings@thecan.co.nz and we will take it from there.

This week, there are two new exhibitions on display for you to view.

In the Main Gallery, enjoy a collection of stunning metal sculptural work by Glen Colechin. The Shape of Water is an exploration using natural acids on copper to create works that convey water in various shapes and forms.

The idea came to Glen when working on sculptural pieces and finding naturally formed colours/patinas growing in nooks and surfaces of the sculptures, which looked like networks of rivers or tiny landscapes.

"With this body of work, I have experimented with various natural acids to recreate the colours and textures. As a medium for this exhibition, I chose copper as the canvas to work on as it reacts with natural acids such as vinegar better than most metals and is more malleable."

Being an innovative craftsman fits comfortably with Glen Colechin's engineering background. He has picked up a large knowledge base of materials in his previous role which helps him marrying up the right material for the right art piece he is creating.

He has a sound foundation with the skills to drive his creative core.

"Art is everywhere," Glen explains. "You need that creative eye to see it. That's what makes me a good engineer of art."

In the Small Gallery, catch The Fashionista Collection featuring the work of Kay Bazzard, Dali Susanto and Lenie Johnson.

Kay's clay sculptures The Fashionista Collection represents the way we show ourselves to the world. Aspects of personality are fine-tuned through fashion and style to represent the 'me' we want others to perceive. By setting themselves up 'on a plinth', these individually crafted characters make a commentary on the human ego as they playfully exude vanity, self-importance and vitality.

Teamed together with works by Hawke's Bay artist Dali Susanto, and Lenie Johnson from Auckland, this exhibition is playful, vibrant and full of humour.

Another exciting event on the calendar is the CAN Annual General Meeting at 5.30pm on Tuesday, October 12. We are spicing it up this year with a motivational guest speaker. Korrin Barrett will give a presentation on the importance of resilience – a subject close to our hearts in the creative sector as we ride the rocky waves post-Covid and negotiate a 'new normal'.

In 2012, while living in Australia, Korrin Barrett was rushed into hospital after mismanagement of a medical condition led to emergency surgery and admission to the intensive care unit.

This vivacious, fit and healthy 33-year-old, with everything to live for, was put into an induced coma and given a 5 per cent chance of survival.

Nine days later, when Korrin miraculously awoke from the coma, she received the devastating news that to save her life, both her legs and hands would have to be amputated. Come by to hear the rest of Korrin's incredible and inspiring story at our AGM.

If you are a Friend of CAN member and have paid your subscription fee for 2021-22, you are also eligible to vote for our board members nominees at the AGM. This ensures you have your say in who governs the centre; an incorporated society and registered charity.

We all want to see the organisation go from strength to strength, and the governing board are directly responsible for steering this ship in the right direction. If you, or someone you know has the right skills, an interest in the arts and has some time to commit as a volunteer member of our board, please nominate them using the form available on the CAN website.

Please RSVP for numbers to bookings@thecan.co.nz. Refreshments will be served and all are welcome.

Coming up very soon, from Friday, October 8 is the beautiful Celebrating Pania; 70 Years On exhibition, which you won't want to miss.

Mei Whaitiri, the original model who posed for the Napier Pania statue commission when she was just 13, was recently invited to a private sitting at CAN for 10 selected Hawke's Bay artists.

The 10 artists, who include sculptors, painters, a photographer and a printmaker, then took their material away to create a piece of work over several weeks to include in the exhibition.

An additional percentage of artwork sales from the exhibition will go towards a charity of Mei's choice; in this instance The Hukarere Girls College Chapel Rebuild. As Mei's old school, this holds a special place in her heart.

Mark this in your calendars to come and view the results of the artists' endeavours, and celebrate the history and mana that surrounds the very special Napier Pania of the Reef public artwork.

Also, from Friday, October 8 you can enjoy the work of 40 Hawke's Bay artists who were invited to decorate, paint and embellish 40 concrete 'orbs' created by Gary Brooks for the Arts Festival and to raise funds for Creative Arts Napier. Our arts community really came to the party for this exhibition. Orbital will be on display in the Main Gallery until Thursday, October 28.

Lastly, we are proud to announce that the postponed 2021 Hawke's Bay Art Review exhibition and awards has now been rescheduled, and will take place from Friday, November 19 to Thursday, December 9. Watch the CAN website, Facebook and Instagram closely for news.

We look forward to welcoming you to CAN, 16 Byron St, on your next visit. Ask us about the benefits of becoming a Friend of CAN, and don't forget we are open seven days per week from Monday to Saturday, 10am-4pm and Sunday, 10am-2pm. As CAN is a registered charity, donations are always welcome.