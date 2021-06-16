Artistic paddles to be auctioned for surf lifesaving clubs

Havelock North artist Josh Lancaster's paddle features Waimārama Beach. Photo / Supplied

Six Hawke's Bay artists have collaborated to create artworks from paddles as part of a fundraiser for local surf lifesaving clubs.

As part of the 39th annual Harcourts Artex National Exhibition this weekend, six unique paddles created by Josh Lancaster, Nick Hayter, Bari Duncan, Chris Bone, Esther Smith and Michael Blow will be auctioned off.

Lancaster, who moved to Hawke's Bay from Auckland about five years ago to work as an artist full-time, was inspired by Waimārama Beach, a popular summer spot for his family.

He says "squeezing a big landscape onto a paddle was slightly challenging", but he has managed to show the beach, even including Bare Island painted on the end of the handle.

Usually painting landscapes in acrylic on canvas, this piece also uses acrylic paint and has six coats of UV gloss.

"I wanted to try to find an overlap between surf lifesaving and my landscapes.

"Waimārama is a special place, not just to me and my family but to so many families in the Bay."

He hopes the piece will remind its new owners of summers spent at the beach.

"I never paint pictures which have people in them, but they're always about people.

"A piece works best for me when people can stand in front of it and it reminds them of special times and special connections with the people in their life, rather than just standing in front of a pretty picture."

Founded in 1982, the exhibition is the Rotary Club of Greenmeadows' major fundraiser.

The six paddles will be auctioned off at the Opening Night Gala on Friday, the kick-off event of the three-day exhibition which runs until June 20.

Other paddles feature other beaches, landscapes and a portrait.

After last year's event was cancelled due to Covid-19, this weekend's event will be "bigger than ever" with more than 150 pieces of art on display from 60 artists around the country.