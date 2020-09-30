Dannevirke's Art Society is 60 years old this year and as such it just had to overcome the Covid restrictions and celebrate its diamond exhibition this month.

Opening night is October 9 between 5.30pm and 7pm in the A&P Produce Hall and it is set to be a glittering affair as female guests are invited to bring out their diamonds and sequins and men to wear vests and bow ties. Entry costs $5.

Tracy Pearson painting Happy Birthday To Me as an entry in the Rosebowl Competition with the theme Celebration.

In this time the winners of the Heather Foote Trophy and Rosebowl will be announced and after that sales of paintings on display can proceed. Several life members will be present and some of their work will be on display.

The exhibition continues through to October 18 from 10am-4pm daily with a late night Wednesday, October 14 until 7pm to cater for the working public.

As with every other year there is a range of wonderful art in all genres and styles categorised into several sections and these will each be judged with the public able to vote on their favourite.

Again the school art competition will run – the theme being Celebration with entries A4 in size. There are different age-groups and work will be judged and displayed.

The Dannevirke Woodturners will present their work for sale and the photography group will have an inspiring range of exhibits to peruse.

The diamond exhibition is free to the public after opening night but bring some cash to buy the tempting raffles in addition to any art piece you may fancy.