

The Taradale Volunteer Fire Brigade is grateful to the Rotary Club of Taradale and the Rotary Foundation for their new thermal imaging camera.

The camera, which is valued at $8000 was presented to senior station officer Paul Hughes on Thursday by club president Claire Connor.

Hughes said it was amazing to now have the thermal imaging camera, and that it would bring many benefits to the fire brigade and their work.

Being able to see people through smoke will make it much easier and faster to save someone stuck in a smoked-out building, he said.

Advertisement

"With these cameras we can actually look in through the walls as such, and see if there's anything smouldering inside the walls or the roof," said Hughes.

"That's a big one for us, we don't wanna go home not knowing if we put it out."

Hughes said there is no way they could have afforded that technology without the help of the Rotary Club and Foundation:

"It's something that we would dream of having, and now we've got one."

Although a thermal imaging camera has been on Hughes' personal wishlist for the station for about 14 years, they started looking at fundraising for one about two years ago.

"We're always trying to look at better ways of serving our community by having the right tools to do the job ," he said.

The Rotary Club of Taradale applied for funding from the Rotary Foundation after a visit from Paul Hughes in August 2019.

The grant they received was supplemented by income from the Puketapu Auction and Fair to raise enough for the camera.

Advertisement

Paul Hughes said the fire brigade owe a big thank you to Rotary for their efforts and generosity:

"We appreciate them looking after the community, just like we do."