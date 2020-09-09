Hawke's Bay's Toitoi Opera House has made the shortlist for the Heritage Category of the New Zealand Architecture Awards.

The Opera House in Hastings, which re-opened in February as part of the Toitoi – Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre, underwent significant refurbishment and strengthening in six years.

Toitoi manager Megan Peacock-Coyle said the recognition is gratifying after such a long process:

"It's just an incredibly beautiful space that we just want to keep open."

Peacock-Coyle said the amenity was an important icon for the Hastings District, which she can tell from the responses of people who have come in since the re-opening.

"From an architectural perspective, the space is so warm and you get the people in there and it just adds to that," she said.

Project architect Dave Pearson said he and his team wanted to lighten some of the spaces in their design:

"We used a lighter palette, but it's a sympathetic palette to the heritage building which I think is really important.

"The main auditorium was a kind of mustard colour before, and it's now a rich red, to me that's kind of part of the whole theatrical experience."

Toitoi Opera House is one of five New Zealand Architecture Awards finalists in the heritage category. Photo / Warren Buckland

Pearson said he was very pleased with the end result and would not have done anything differently.

And despite being a little sad when the work was completed, he was glad to be able to hand the Opera House back to the community.

"It's a legacy for people in Hawke's Bay, they'll be able to appreciate it hopefully for the next 100 years."

The architect said it was nice to be recognised by his peers with the shortlisting for the national award, on top of what was a rewarding job in itself.

"It's an amazing building, there are not too many buildings like that in New Zealand."

He said there were many challenges in refurbishing the heritage site, particularly around concealing a lot of the structural upgrading work.

Pearson noted how much easier the entire project was made thanks to the co-operation of contractor Gemco Construction.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the redevelopment was a "significant five-year journey" for the community and council to bring the home of performing arts "back to life as the cultural heart of Hastings and Hawke's Bay.

"Throughout this project, we were committed to protecting our 100 year old Spanish Mission architecturally-designed theatre for the next 100 years," the mayor said.

Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects also shortlisted the Antipodes Skincare Heritage Refurbishment in Wellington, the H.G Carver Memorial Library at Whanganui Collegiate School, and the Whanganui War Memorial Centre Strengthening in the heritage category.

The awards jury, led by Auckland architect Michael Thomson and including fellow architects Lynda Simmons, Fiona Short and Anthony Hoete, will visit the Opera House and 44 other shortlisted projects before category winners are announced on November 4.