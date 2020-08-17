

Covid has taught us a few valuable lessons but one that stands out to REAP staff is the importance of community.

"The response of the iwi, community social services and Tararua District Council has been commendable," says Chapman. "We aim to continue to strengthen those relationships and focus on recovery."

■ Providing Budget Advice

Since Tararua REAP's return back to the office Budget Services have been busy responding to the needs of the community. Budget Services has seen an influx of inquiries as the service mentors and shares valuable information to those wanting to improve their financial situation.

"We have been busy helping new and existing clients with microfinance loans, dealing with creditors and insolvency issues.

"Also, eligible clients are able to access a $120 power credit to help with winter expenses," says financial mentor Deanna Veerkamp. "My advice for people is to come and see us before you get into trouble as this can reduce the creditors' consequences."

Budget Services has been known as the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff however times are changing. The experience and in-depth knowledge of the financial mentors can be helpful for people who are self-employed or individuals wanting guidance on ways to keep their financial situation healthy.

■ Educational Support

Tararua REAP has many connections within the local community as their services provide educational support from early childhood to young adults, mentoring and educational opportunities for adults and whānau.

Courses have been held on July 22 and August 5 to enable people to gain their heavy trade licences at the Tararua REAP rooms.

■ Strengthening Families

Bringing services together happens monthly at Tararua REAP with the Strengthening Families Forum. The meeting is an ideal opportunity for local services to share information and update each other on local initiatives and projects.

"Many busy community workers are not aware of what is available, the SF Forum meeting is ideal to be informed on what is happening and available in the community," says Strengthening Families co-ordinator Alyshea Bell.

■ Mental Health and Social Support

A valuable day of learning at Tararua REAP was held July 30 with a great turnout of 25 people attending Mental Health 101. Numerous social and community services accessed this professional development to help their staff effectively support their communities. Dannevirke and surrounding areas are lucky to have such conscientious front-line workers.

Participants were highly appreciative one saying, "Fantastic workshop, mental health has such stigma yet effects so many people. Great to learn about the red flags and some strategies to keep myself healthy."

■ There are some other workshops in the near future

Increasing Confidence Working with Family Violence with Rob Veale, free, on August 28 9.30am-3pm Tararua REAP;

Child Protection Training with Leanne Couch - $85 – September 30, 9am-1.30pm. Tararua REAP.