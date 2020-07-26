A dream of ages to have a an international class 50-metre swimming pool in Hawke's Bay is to be reached within two years after an announcement of $32 worth of backing from the Government.

The pool, along with a 25-metres learn-to-swim pool, which will also be available for other use such as water polo, will be a part of the Hawke's Bay Community Fitness Centre at the Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park on the outskirts of Hastings.

The announcement of the funding was made by Napier MP and Minister for Small Business Stuart Nash.

Driven by benefactor and now Hawke's Bay Community Fitness Centre Trust chairman Sir Graeme Avery, the centre was built at a cost of $15 million, and opened in July last year, with dreams of further development, including the pools, and a hostel, for which $5 million of Government funding was announced last month.

An aerial view of the regional sports park in Hastings with an overlay of a new aquatic centre engulfing current car parking space. Photo / Supplied

The park, in a corner block bounded by the Hawke's Bay Expressway and Evenden and Percival roads, already includes an international-class athletics track and grandstand, first used in 2010 and built to replace the facilities at the former Nelson Park, which was closed to make way for a retail shopping development.

With resource consents in place planning for the pools development can start immediately, says Sir Graeme, with the "Olympic" pool hopefully in use by 2022.

It is the second major pool funding announced for the Hawke's Bay/Gisborne Tairawhiti region in less than a fortnight, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern having on July 14 announced $40 million of Government support for redevelopment of the Gisborne Olympic Pool Complex.

Among those present for the announcement was Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise, who says the development will take care of the needs of the swimming clubs and competitors, and will open the way for her council to reconsider controversial multi-million-dollar proposals for Napier aquatic facilities for what wider Napier needs in terms of a leisure and recreational complex.

Her council is going back to public consultation after the shelving of plans for a new complex off Prebensen Dr, and closing of the long-standing and more-central Onekawa Aquatic Centre, but it won't return to the agenda until next year.

Sir Graeme says the addition of the aquatic centre to the fitness centre and the regional sports park is a "game-changer" for Hawke's Bay, and is likely to attract athletes for both competition and elite training.