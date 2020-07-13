Into its fourth decade now and still going strong, the Hatuma Half Marathon is a highlight on the local sporting calendar and usually one of the first to kick start the event season.

However, due to roll-on affects from event postponements following the Covid-19 lockdown the event has been re-scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 27.

"This will hopefully provide further opportunity for local families and also visitors to the Bay to take part as this is also the first weekend of the school holidays," suggests Sport Hawke's Bay's community sport adviser Nicki Heremaia.

The Hatuma Half Marathon caters to all levels and abilities, so whether you are an experienced runner or just out to enjoy walking with friends enjoying the picturesque Central Hawke's Bay views the event offers something for everyone – Half Marathon, 10km or 5km options as part of a relay team. Starting and finishing at the Waipukurau Racecourse, the course travels around Lake Whatumā and is mostly flat, making it very appealing for runners and walkers alike.

New for 2020 will be the introduction of a Corporate Team Challenge in the Half Marathon Walking and Running sections. Trophies and prizes will be up for grabs including Sport Hawke's Bay WorkFit sessions, team gift packs, vouchers and more for the fastest (first and second) and the quirkiest (best dressed) teams. So if you are looking for ways to lift staff morale, improve well-being and motivation to incorporate more active movement into your working week, why not enter a team and start training together for this event?

Online early bird registrations are open until Thursday, September 24 which means you have plenty of time to get yourself organised. However, as added incentive to get in early the Hatuma Lime Company are giving away free event tees for the first 100 people to register. Be in quick to secure yours today as they will literally be running out the door.

To find out more about the Hatuma Half Marathon or to register go online to www.hatumahalfmarathon.co.nz. Also search for the event on Facebook and like the event page to see regular updates, gain additional training tips and be in with a chance to win prizes as we countdown to race day.