

T&G Global is set to trial the world's first 'climate-change resistant' apple variety at six sites worldwide, including at an orchard in Hawke's Bay.

The apple, called 'HOT84A1', is bred to withstand the world's hottest and driest of conditions.

T&G Global, which was founded in Hawke's Bay, will launch the fruit from the Hot Climate Programme - a pan-industry programme focused on the long-term sustainability of apple production in a changing climate.

Peter Landon-Lane, director innovation and technical at T&G Global, said new apple varieties needed to be developed and commercialised with an increasingly warm climate.

"We know the world's climate is changing and consumers will continue to demand tasty, healthy, safe food that is sustainably produced," he said.

"The first variety was successfully trialled in Spain, where temperatures reach more than 40C. This apple has proven to be sunburn resistant, while retaining excellent eating qualities."

Landon-Lane said 'HOT84A1' provided food producers with opportunities to grow apples in regions previously not suitable for production.

Six partners will initially test and commercialise the climate-change resistant apples, including New Zealand-based Waimea Nurseries, which has an orchard in Meeanee, Hawke's Bay.

Waimea Nurseries director Bruno Simpson said there was excitement over the quality of the apples.

"Not only are the apples of excellent quality, but they are well adapted to the changing climactic conditions we increasingly face around the world and in New Zealand," he said.

"As we face a warmer climate across Hawke's Bay, varieties which are well adapted to these conditions will play an important part in the sustainable growth of the industry."

Simpson added: "The variety is currently making its way through the stringent quarantine processes we have for importing plant material to New Zealand."

TopFruit in South Africa, Montagues in Australia and Dalival, Worldwide Fruit and Fruit Futur in Europe will also trial the apples.

TopFruit Pome Fruit manager Peter Allderman said the programme was particularly significant for countries with high temperatures and low water availability such as South Africa.

"That can result in poor fruit colour, texture and pressure issues," he said.

"Combined with increased pest and disease resistance, we believe these varieties will be highly adapted to environmental conditions that are likely to be increasingly faced in countries with hot climates."

Fruit Futur will plant the first commercial volumes of 'HOT84A1' in Spain in February 2021, with licences for other parts of the world are expected to follow.