Police are still making inquiries about a fight which left one man injured and prone on a busy Napier street last week.

A media staff member confirmed police had been told of a fight involving two men on Hastings Street, near the Napier Courthouse, about 10am on July 1.

It was the Wednesday morning of the court's weekly Napier criminal list and witnesses say the men were from differing gang factions, a locally-based Mongrel Mob chapter and Killer Beez, mainly based in South Auckland and Waikato and not known to have any base in Hawke's Bay.

Police said late Tuesday, six days afterwards, that no charges had yet been laid.