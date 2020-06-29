Dannevirke's Country Market, held at the A&P Showgrounds, had a low-key start on Saturday when it resumed after a break of three months.

The market is usually held every month and was due to run on March 28 but was cancelled when the country went into alert level 4 lockdown.

There were fewer stallholders at Saturday's market, but it is expected numbers will increase in the coming months.

Market organiser Daphne Miller said while the number of stallholders was down, it was a worthwhile start on the morning.

"The stallholders were happy with the outcome, they made good money."

Miller said nine stallholders cancelled on the day because of illness or other commitments, which was disappointing.

"There was also some uncertainty among stallholders as to whether the market would go ahead."

However, she was confident numbers would be back to normal levels.

St John's Anglican Church group member Eileen Thomson promotes a "pay it forward" firewood raffle to raise money for the church's new hall. Photo / Sue Emeny

One group of stallholders delighted to be back in business were the St John's Anglican Church group, who turn out to every market to sell the jams, relishes, pickles and sauces they make.

Co-ordinator Eileen Thomson was joined on the stall by group members Cath Ryan and Geraldine Beer, who all share in the making of the produce.

The garlic sauce and apricot jam made by members were top sellers, according to Thomson.

Members will soon start producing their popular orange marmalade, made from Gisborne oranges which give the marmalade a special sweetness.

"We sell a lot of orange marmalade, we can get through 80 jars during the season."

With the market closed the group became innovative and for Mothers' Day produced and sold 37 special boxes of mixed jams, sauces and relishes.

The group is also running a firewood raffle in which the winner receives two loads of firewood, one for themselves and one for somebody they think might need it. Tickets will be sold outside New World supermarket next week.

Funds from the market and the raffle will go toward the building of a new St John's church hall.