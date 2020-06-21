

Hawke's Bay Regional Council is urging residents to stay warm this winter with sufficient insulation.

The HBRC Procurement Manager Mark Heaney says many Hawke's Bay homes are "unhealthy and cold", which can impact the health of residents.

"It's so important for homes to be healthy, warm and dry, especially for children and the elderly," he said.

"Getting insulation can make a huge difference to the warmth and comfort of a home. It also means that heat stays inside, making it cheaper to heat and healthier to live in.

"Insulation and ventilation work well together to provide a more comfortable home and we're encouraging people this winter to look at installing these systems in their homes through our Sustainable Homes programme."

Eligible ratepayers can borrow up to $10,000 at four per cent which is repaid over 10 years by way of a voluntary targeted rate (VTR).

Heaney said the health of your home can impact the health of your family.

"Homes are where we spend a lot of our time in winter," he said. "If you have condensation or mould in your house, getting a ventilation system put in will improve airflow in your home reducing that excess moisture and the occurrence of mould.

"The system will help keep an even temperature and improve your family's health.

"Another option for funding is the Warmer Kiwi Homes grants, which are available to homeowners with a Community Services Card or households in lower-income areas."

Warmer Kiwi Homes, a four-year Government programme, offer grants covering 90 per cent of the cost of an efficient wood burner, pellet burner or heat pump (capped at $3000 including GST), as well as ceiling and underfloor insulation.