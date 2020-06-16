Sherwood School students were buzzing last week as the honey from their school hives was delivered and each student received their own pot of golden honey to take home.

The school hives arrived last spring and the students have updates and lessons about bees, their lifecycles and feeding from local beekeeper Jason Ward of Kintail Honey in Takapau.

Ten-year-old Flynn Andrews was keen to share his newfound knowledge with his group.

"Very early one morning Jason came and smoked the hive to make the bees sleepy, then he blew the frames with a blower to remove the bees, then he took the frames to Kintail to remove the honey and now here it is in two big buckets," he said.

Jason delivered the school a massive 35kg of honey.

Principal Christine Morrison explained that having the hives in the paddock next to the school was part of the real-life learning ethos Sherwood School embraced.

"Being an Enviroschool means our students are undertaking a lifelong sustainable journey to explore, experience and connect with the environment. When the students suggested on-site beehives last year they were then tasked with doing the research to learn what having hives would involve. Having local business Kintail come on-board as an educational partner in this project has been a real bonus. It is so rewarding to have a local business supporting a local school and community".