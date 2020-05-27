Air New Zealand will operate business-timed flights in and out of Napier next month.

The flights will allow customers from not only Napier but also Hamilton, Tauranga, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Nelson, Dunedin and Invercargill to undertake a day of business in either Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch.

The business-timed schedule for Napier only connects with Auckland and will see flights depart Napier at 7.20am Monday through to Saturday.

Return flights from Auckland will be at 3.30pm and 6.30pm Monday through to Friday, with just the 3.30pm return flight on Saturday.

Air New Zealand general manager networks Scott Carr said the airline had also timed flights allowing those in the main centres to be able to fly to most of these regions for a day of business.

"Since publishing our domestic schedule for alert level 2, we've seen a good initial response from leisure travellers, he said.

"As we further build our domestic schedule, we're looking to cater for resumed business travel which we know helps support economic activity in regional New Zealand."