Vinci's Pizza owner Vincent Michaelsen says his new Napier 'by the slice' gig is about keeping pizza great - and keeping it real. He chats to Mark Story.

You spied a unique gap in the local pizza market by offering it by the slice. What else sets Vinci's apart?

We do a classic New York size which is bigger than anything else in the local market. It's not really about the quantity of pizza but the ratios and being able to really dig into a slice. We also use the best ingredients we can find. I don't believe in "gourmet" pizza and there are a lot of fancier toppings which just don't fit into our pricing structure. The ingredients we do use, however, are top-notch and the dough is naturally leavened. All of our meats, for example, come from Woody's in Levin, a really legit free-range pork supplier. Despite the potential cost savings, animal welfare is something we won't compromise on.

What were the lowlights/highlights of the lockdown for the business?

The lockdown announcement was actually a relief after the anxiety and constantly shifting work climate of the previous two weeks. I don't want to ignore the damage it had on so many people's livelihoods, but I felt our business was in a fortunately secure position and tucking it down to bed was for a greater good. I did miss our regular customers and eating pizza daily. The weeks at home with our family were so so good. As bad as the global situation was, that experience I wouldn't take it back for anything.

Pizza's possibly the planet's most universal dish, but it also polarises, ie, pineapple, spaghetti. Why is this?

People love pizza and so they should. I guess when you love something so much you develop pretty serious opinions about it. We have our own ideas about what a pizza should be, and that supports our brand. Otherwise, I think it's fair game for interpretations.

The market's awash with cheap takeaway pizza. How do you convince people to part with a bit more money for your fare?

This is a tricky one. The price for pizza does vary hugely, as does quality. In some ways we operate in our own little sphere, away from the fast-food market geographically and aesthetically, nor are we your classic checked tablecloth pizzeria. Being an independently owned and operated business is a big part of our value system and providing a service that matches that. We have a great team that often runs beyond capacity. This means we can't offer really high levels of restaurant service, instead we focus on being real, the Vinci's crew are genuine and really care. I suppose we aim to offer a service more akin to your local coffee shop than a façade of something higher end.

Best pizza you've ever eaten?

E-mart, South Korea. This was our regular for my wife and I when we lived there. A pretty average takeaway pizza spot attached to a major supermarket chain but that's not the point. For me it's about finding your happy place and this was absolutely it.