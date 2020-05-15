Council facilities across Hawke's Bay have begun to reopen under level 2, many with some limitations and changes in place.

Hawke's Bay Today has compiled a full list of what facilities are open for you to go to and what will be opening soon throughout Hawke's Bay.

NAPIER

Napier City Council is reopening many of its facilities under level 2 which Mayor Kirsten Wise says is great news.

Reopened:

- Napier libraries are now open but will be closed at weekends

- MTG Hawke's Bay has reopened with access via the main entrance only but will be closed weekends

- National Aquarium of New Zealand

- Par2 Mini Golf

- McLean Park

- Reserves and cemeteries

- Playgrounds

From Monday:

- Bay Skate from 3pm

- Napier Municipal Theatre box office

HASTINGS

Reopened:

- Hastings Library is now open initially just for click and collect options

- The FlaXrock gym is open but bookings are required

From next week:

- Aquatics Hastings indoor pools in Flaxmere and Clive will open from May 20 but bookings are required

- Camberley community centre will open from May 18

- Hastings City Art Gallery will open from May 21

- Havelock North and Flaxmere libraries will open from May 20 initially just for click and collect options

CENTRAL HAWKE'S BAY

Central Hawke's Bay District Council has reopened many of its facilities under level 2, but some have new limitations.

"I'm thrilled to be able to reinstate many of our facilities and services which have been suspended through the course of levels 3 and 4," says chief executive of the District Council, Monique Davidson.

Reopened:

- Waipukurau District Library

- A W Parsons Heated Pool Complex

- Central Hawke's Bay Municipal Theatre

- Community halls

- Freedom camping grounds



WAIROA

Reopened:

- Playgrounds

- Reserves

- The Wairoa Mountain Bike Park

- The Gaiety Theatre

- The library is offering a click and collect service from May 18

- Freedom camping sites

- The skate park

From Monday:

The Wairoa community centre will also reopen from May 18 but bookings by email or phone on 06 838 3086 or wairoacc@sporthb.net.nz

TARARUA

Tararua District Council has reopened reserves, public parks, playgrounds and campgrounds except for Pahiatua Campground. The reopening of service centres and libraries is currently postponed until all safety measures are in place.

HBRC

Hawke's Bay Regional Council has reopened regional parks: Pākōwhai, Pekapeka, Waitangi and Tūtira, all areas of Hawke's Bay trails and river access points.