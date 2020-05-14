

Edna, 87, got the send-off she would have wanted.

When Napier man Bruce Robinson's mother died last Thursday, he held off as long as he could to try to give her a good farewell.

And when the Government finally backed down on level 2 rules that only allowed 10 at funerals and tangi, he got what he wanted.

His guest list, which had been an almighty struggle to whittle down, was suddenly extended to 25 on Thursday.

Dunstall Funeral Services' Michelle Dunstall said Robinson was one of the lucky ones from a change of heart that has delighted the funeral services community.

"I wasn't stressed about who I could invite anymore. It meant that I could give Mum a complete funeral with all the people she loved," Robinson said.

"It was great to have a friend of my sister here as she couldn't be here."

On Wednesday, Health Minister David Clark said after Monday's decision and feedback from grieving families and funeral services, ministers met with church leaders, funeral directors and iwi leaders.

"Funerals are exceptional events and have been one of the most difficult areas of restriction that we've considered as we try to avoid the double tragedy of losing a loved one and spreading the virus," Clark said.

"I'm pleased that we have found a workable solution that keeps people safe, while at the same time allowing more people to gather and grieve together."

Dunstall said it was a "fantastic result".

"I was going to be really happy with 30, but having 50 people allowed to attend the funeral of their loved one is way better.

"From the industry's point of view it exceeded my expectations."

Since the announcement on Wednesday, the Dunstalls have been taking calls from families wanting to add to the numbers of attendees at funerals of their loved ones, and Michelle Dunstall said they were happy to oblige.

"We are borrowing seats from the RSA to cater for the numbers and ensure we meet the ministry's guidelines around restrictions," she said.

"We have put up signage saying keep one metre apart, be kind and all the other stuff like sanitise hands.

"We also have a handwritten register ready to go, which we will fill. We are doing everything required by the ministry to ensure everyone's safety."

Terry Longley & Son managing director Shanny Longley said they had two funerals on Thursday.

One family chose to stick with the limit of 10 and the other decided to go for more, he said.

"Most people were struggling to get the numbers down to 10 and most are relieved."

He said with funeral services they now had a big responsibility to ensure they did everything right.

"We are confident we can do the right thing."