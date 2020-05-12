The Dannevirke community health shuttle service will be back on the road from Monday after a break of almost eight weeks.

The shuttle service received a directive from St John on Saturday March 21 to cease operating in the wake of Covid-19 restrictions.

It was the first time in the 16 years the shuttle service has been operating that it had been shut down. St John regional community programmes manager Julie Taverner said it was exciting news that the shuttle service was able to resume.

However, Taverner warned that the service would be limited and health guidelines would be strictly maintained.

"We won't be operating to capacity as we will need to follow the social distancing and hygiene guidelines of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Seniors."

Taverner said in a St John directive volunteers were invited to get back on board the service.

"It's up to the individual as to whether they return as a volunteer, based on their personal circumstances. Some of them may be looking after a sick relative or have a family member who is immuno-compromised so they may not want to be involved at this stage."

She said while the service would be run as it was before the Covid-19 lockdown, it would not be able to operate to the same capacity.

"The shuttle vehicle will only to able to utilise half the number of seats it contains to maintain social distancing."

The Dannevirke shuttle has eight seats but only four will be able to be used and no patients will be transported by the shuttle service's car.

"We are concerned that we won't be able to accommodate the same number of patients to their medical appointments but it is wonderful that we are able to get the service back up and running."

Bookings for the shuttle service can be made by phoning the Dannevirke Community Hospital on 06 374 5691 or 0800 589 630.