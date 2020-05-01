After one of Hawke's Bay's most iconic winery restaurants closed its doors, its head chef is mulling his next move - just weeks after relocating to the region.

Elephant Hill announced that its restaurant, which has been closed under the Covid-19 restrictions, will not reopen.

The site in Te Awanga offered an acclaimed menu inspired by head chef Punit D'Souza.

Having taken up the role in October, D'Souza said he his wife and daughter moved to the region from Wellington just days before the lockdown.

"I am still grappling with the news to be honest," he said. "We just moved so we could settle here.

"Now we don't know what to do as we used up most of our savings for the move."

D'Souza added: "Prior to the announcement from the company, my team and I were making plans on changing the menu and were trying to work out how everything would be once the lockdown ended."

Photo / Warren Buckland

Elephant Hill chief executive Andreas Weiss said the impacts of Covid-19 forced the company to review the role the restaurant played in their overall business.

A total of 23 roles, a mix of fulltime and part-time employees, will be lost due to the restaurant closure.

D'Souza, originally from India, said he was in the process of building a new-look team before the lockdown.

"I had hired a few people from other cities to join the team. There were plans in the pipeline in terms of menu planning and food to raise the standards of Elephant Hill even further than what it was at present.

"This is unexpected and unfortunate for all of us who were looking forward to working once the situation was under control.

"I am not sure what lies ahead for me on the professional front as jobs in hospitality aren't available in the present situation."

The restaurant, which was closed under Covid-19 level 4 restrictions, has won multiple awards, including Best Winery Restaurant at the Cuisine Good Food Guide 2018 awards and Outstanding Winery Restaurant at the Hawke's Bay Hospitality Awards 2018.

Weiss said the decision to close the restaurant was not taken lightly. He said it was better to announce their decision earlier, rather than later.

"International borders are likely to remain closed for a long time and there will be impacts to local tourism and hospitality for potentially many months to come," he said.

"We think that it is better to make this decision early, based on what we know, and what our international contacts are telling us. It gives those team members most affected as much time as possible to plan for their futures."

Weiss said responses from staff varied from "disbelief to a complete understanding".

The head chef said since the news broke, he had received support and guidance from the hospitality industry.

"I have been in the industry for over a decade and I am certain we will pull through this phase too," he said.

"I am keeping my fingers crossed and trying to take each day as positively as I can."

Elephant Hill, established in 2003, is still offering an online wine delivery service.

Customers holding Elephant Hill gift vouchers can redeem them for wine, and when the Covid-19 restrictions are fully lifted, for private tastings, tours and cellar door purchases.