

Queues of more than 15 cars were patiently waiting for fast food drive-thrus to reopen in Hawke's Bay - with one spending $184 on McDonald's in Hastings.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced alert level 4 would transition down from Tuesday morning, allowing the region's fast-food chains to start serving once again.

Contactless pick-up or home deliveries will be back, meaning drive-thru restaurants will be allowed to reopen, with fast food the first thing on the menu for many Kiwis this morning.

Queues of cars have been spotted at Napier McDonald's and Havelock North McDonald's amongst others.

A fast food fanatic on social media even claimed that their brother had returned from McDonald's having spent $184.

Hastings McDonalds', located on Heretaunga St West, opened its doors at 5am on Tuesday morning, with one excited Facebook user stating they were there from 5.15am, with her two sons going back from more three hours later.

Another said: "Already been and gone and finished up the meal. So yummy."

