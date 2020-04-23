

Holly Weir has had to cancel her wedding and honeymoon because of level 4 lockdown restrictions, but being separated from her father was far harder than the cancellations.



Her father David was hospitalised after a stroke, but with the assistance of Hawke's Bay District Health Board she could virtually visit him via video calling.

"It was so uplifting, I was genuinely so happy to see my Dad," Weir said.

"He can't talk but can gesture, and that is where video calling is so wonderful. I could see Dad responding to what we were talking about. And of course his grandchildren revelled in the chance to act up for him too."

Being able to video call her dad with the support of hospital staff helped alleviate some of her anxiety.

"This was meant to be the best month of my life but it has been the most stressful time. The news of the lockdown was devastating," she said.

"The last time I visited Dad in hospital I wondered if it would be the last time I ever saw him. My siblings overseas don't know when they can come home to see him and support Mum. We are all feeling so much further apart than before.

"I wasn't angry at the situation, I was just so very sad, which must have been apparent because as I walked away from Dad's room a lovely nurse swooped in and embraced me. The strength of the Hawke's Bay Hospital staff at this time has been deeply appreciated."

For Weir it has been a relief to know there's a safe way to see her dad.

"It has brought Dad some joy and peace. These are uncertain times, but technology has made our distance a little closer," she said.

DHB staff have been working on a virtual visiting initiative so more families can keep connected during the Covid-19 lockdown levels.

Patients now have the option of using a hospital-owned iPad to video call family members from a bedside stand, using the DHB's free wifi.

After use, each iPad is thoroughly cleaned.

Hawke's Bay District Health Board acting chief operating officer Chris Ash said the Digital Enablement team saw an opportunity to better assist patients to ensure they had all the support they needed during their time in hospital.

"Our staff do everything they can to comfort and care for our patients at Hawke's Bay Hospital," Ash said.

"However, we realise just how important family support is while you're unwell. It's about giving elderly or vulnerable patients the tools to be able see their family from their bedside during the lockdown period," he said.

The DHB will continue to offer this service after lockdown restrictions are lifted to ensure all patients in Hawke's Bay hospital have the option of talking to family members who cannot make it to their bedside for whatever reason.