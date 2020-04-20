

Scrubs sewn by volunteers have been delivered to 21 general practices around Hawke's Bay.

Health Hawke's Bay chief executive Wayne Woolrich said 700 pairs had gone out to the 21 practices last week.

To manage health and safety considerations all scrubs were sewn at a factory in Waipawa who Woolrich said did "an amazing job".

"We believe this should be sufficient to provide that extra protection to primary care staff while they go about their work," Woolrich said.

The scrubs were sewn in response to staff at general practices wanting cover-all scrubs to help prevent the spread of germs and Covid-19 from their workplaces to their homes and back.

Prices of scrubs online were high, and stock limited so Health Hawke's Bay commercial lead Sheldon Reddie got in touch with Spotlight which provided 4000 metres of poly-cotton fabric.

The call for volunteers to sew was put out on Facebook at the end of March by Nadine Rees Gaunt who shared the request to her page ReSource.

Hundreds of responses were received, and the scrubs were made in Waipawa before being sent out to the practices last week.

The factory in Waipawa does not want any publicity, a Health Hawke's Bay spokeswoman said previously, so is unnamed.

Tamatea Medical Centre GP and chair of the Hawke's Bay Faculty of RNZCGP Kerryn Lum, who was one practitioner calling for scrubs, is appreciative of the response from Health Hawke's Bay, Spotlight, volunteers and anyone who played a role in bringing scrubs to general practice teams.

"We know that general practice teams are amongst those who are at risk of Covid contact every day.

"As we move between our work bubble and our home bubble, many of us go home to family members who may themselves be at higher risk too," she said.

Being able to wear scrubs helps maintain a safer separation between the two bubbles, Lum said.

The project has also boosted the morale of general practice teams in Hawke's Bay which Lum said was just as important.

"Primary Care often flies under the radar and like all small businesses, we want to look after our staff during this time.

"Knowing that the community and the PHO have worked together to make this happen for us is heart-warming and we are truly grateful," she said.