It could be a winemaker's worst nightmare.

A flock of hundreds of birds proving unstoppable as they raided grapes on a Hawke's Bay vineyard.

Hawke's Bay Today photographer Warren Buckland captured the moment as the swarm descended on a vineyard off State Highway 50.

The birds appeared to be feasting on the remnants of grapes, late in the season's harvest.

The season has been regarded as a good one, with grapes picked in late February - regarded as early - for chardonnay winemakers.