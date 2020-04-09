Two people have been hospitalised after a two car crash in Hastings on Thursday night.

Police were called to the accident at 6.30pm at the intersection of Omahu Rd and Nottingley Rd in Frimley.

The two cars collided at the intersection, leaving the two drivers - one man and one woman - both trapped in their vehicles. They were removed by fire fighters who attended the scene.

Both were taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital and their injuries were assessed as serious.

A woman in her 40s and a man in his 20s are both in serious but stable conditions.

An oil spill on the road was cleared by Hastings District Council contractors.