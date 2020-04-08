Two lucky Hawke's Bay Lotto players have had a bit of lockdown luck, each taking away just over $14,000.

Eight players nationwide won Lotto's Second Division on Wednesday night with the two Hawke's Bay winners coming from MyLotto.

All eight each won $14,145.

READ MORE:

• Triple dip for Napier with three wins in big Lotto draw

• Hawke's Bay woman claims $25million Lotto prize

• Premium - Hawke's Bay's luckiest Lotto stores revealed

• If only they'd got Powerball right: Hawke's Bay wins $143k Lotto first division prize

Advertisement

Lotto NZ counters in retail stores are closed until the lockdown has been lifted, but players can still buy and check tickets online at www.mylotto.co.nz.

Live draws can't continue during the lockdown, so the Lotto, Powerball and Strike draw are all computer generated draws, conducted under Audit New Zealand scrutiny.